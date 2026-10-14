Defence Minister calls for intelligence-sharing and regional cooperation to tackle maritime insecurity

Minister for Defence, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has called for stronger regional cooperation, intelligence-sharing and coordinated security operations to combat maritime crime and safeguard Africa’s blue economy.

Speaking at the maiden African Maritime Security Forum at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) on Wednesday, October 14, Mr Adjei warned that criminal networks exploited connections between the sea, land and air, allowing illicit activities to cross national borders and threaten multiple countries.

He said no country could effectively confront these threats alone, urging African states and their international partners to pursue sustained, intelligence-led cooperation grounded in mutual trust.

Mr Adjei stressed that maritime security was essential to national and regional prosperity, describing the sea as a source of livelihoods and a strategic avenue for trade rather than merely a territorial boundary.

He called for stronger information-sharing, operational coordination, respect for the rule of law and investment in institutions responsible for protecting maritime spaces.

He added that maritime security required cooperation among governments, industry, regional organisations and international partners, not navies alone.

The Defence Minister also urged countries to translate existing laws, policies and international conventions into practical measures supported by capable personnel, effective coordination and firm implementation.

Ghana highlights Danish partnership

Mr Adjei praised Denmark for its longstanding support for maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and capacity-building within the Ghana Armed Forces.

He highlighted assistance under the Danish Gulf of Guinea Maritime Security Programme, including the Maritime Simulation Centre at NAPTRAC, a container-based ship-in-a-box training facility for anti-piracy tactics, and the provision of vehicles, equipment and tactical training for the Ghana Navy’s Special Boats Platform and the Army Operations Brigade.

He said such partnerships were most valuable when they strengthened local capabilities, facilitated knowledge-sharing and enabled institutions to respond more effectively to shared threats.

The Minister also commended KAIPTC for its contribution to maritime security training, research, policy development and governance over the past decade, with support from the Danish Government.

New forum expands Africa’s maritime security agenda

The maiden forum in Ghana marks a new phase in a partnership involving KAIPTC, the Royal Danish Defence College (RDDC) and the Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa (SIGLA) at Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

Since 2022, the three institutions have organised annual conferences examining maritime security challenges, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea. The four previous meetings were held in South Africa, with the 2024 and 2025 editions also addressing developments in the Red Sea and their implications for coastal countries in southern and western Africa.

The conference has now been renamed the African Maritime Security Forum to broaden the discussion and advance the shared ambition of safer seas and a prosperous blue economy across Africa’s coastal states.

Mr Adjei urged participants to develop practical recommendations that could inform policy and action, stressing that the forum’s success should be measured by stronger partnerships, concrete commitments and tangible benefits for communities dependent on maritime activities.

He warned that Africa’s waters must not become corridors for criminality and insecurity, but should remain avenues for lawful trade, cooperation and shared prosperity.

The Minister formally declared the two-day forum open, expressing confidence that political will, professional competence and regional solidarity would help build a safer maritime environment for present and future generations.

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