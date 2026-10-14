20% digital tax is not E-Levy – GRA boss

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has assured the public that the 20% digital tax collection is not a reintroduction of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy), insisting that it is not introducing any new tax.
The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, made the remarks while appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Mr Sarpong said the data being received reflects payments made by Ghanaians to the government to support infrastructure development and the provision of social services.
He explained that the authority’s focus is on improving revenue collection and ensuring that the government receives the revenue due to it.
“The data we are receiving reflects accurately what Ghanaians have paid and that is coming to their government to support infrastructure and social services, as the tax is intended to be.
“We would like to assure Ghanaians and citizens that this is in no way close to E-Levy. GRA is not introducing any tax. Parliament itself has not passed any tax close to that,” he said.
The GRA boss said the authority is instead working to improve collection and ensure that the revenue is remitted to the government.
His comments follow a report that commercial banks are preparing to apply a 20 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) to payments for cross-border digital services and e-commerce transactions made with cards issued in Ghana.
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