GRIDCo investigates Mallam substation fire as power restoration continues in Accra

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) is investigating a fire outbreak at its Mallam substation after a fault affected one of the facility’s transformers in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, disrupting electricity supply to parts of Accra.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, October 14, GRIDCo said the incident occurred at approximately 2.36 am, affecting power supply to areas served by the substation.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded promptly and successfully contained and extinguished the fire.

READ ALSO: Fire at GRIDCo Mallam substation disrupts power in parts of Accra

GRIDCo said electricity supply had been restored to some affected areas, while efforts were ongoing to reconnect customers in the remaining areas as quickly as possible.

The company’s engineers are investigating the cause of the fire, and arrangements have been initiated to replace the affected transformer as soon as possible.

GRIDCo apologised to affected customers and stakeholders for the inconvenience caused, thanking them for their patience and understanding as work continues to restore normal electricity supply.

The company said it remained focused on restoring power to the outstanding affected areas as quickly as possible.

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