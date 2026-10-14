Heritage Series notes: BoG promises more inclusive cedi with improved sizes, tactile features

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has assured that the Heritage Series banknotes has been designed with improved tactile features to make the currency easier to be identified and handled by persons with disabilities.

The Bank of Ghana is set to introduce a new series of banknotes from November 3, 2026, replacing the current designs with upgraded notes featuring enhanced security and durability features as the central bank seeks to strengthen currency integrity and improve cash management.

Speaking during an engagement with the Federation of Disability Organizations, Head of the Currency Management Department of the Bank of Ghana, Dominic Owusu, said the Bank will continue to safeguard the integrity of the Ghana Cedi while making it accessible to all.

The meeting brought together officials of the Bank of Ghana and representatives of the Federation of Person’s with disabilities to discuss concerns surrounding the identification and handling of Ghanaian banknotes.

The engagement provided an opportunity for the Federation to share the practical challenges persons with disabilities face during cash transactions and make recommendations to improve accessibility under the proposed Heritage Series.

Mr. Owusu said the discussions form part of the bank’s commitment to ensuring the new banknotes respond to the needs of all users, while strengthening collaboration with disability groups.

“The bank remains committed to ensuring that the cedi is accessible, secure, durable and convenient to use by all segments of society, including persons with disability. In developing the heritage series of the Ghana Cedi Banknotes, the bank gave due consideration to the needs of persons with disability to ensure that your needs are adequately reflected in the design,” he said.

The engagement therefore highlights the importance of sustained consultation between the central bank and disability groups to ensure their concerns translate into practical improvements in currency design and cash handling.

Member of the Federation of Persons with Disabilities, Alexander Bankole Williams said the improvements in the Banknotes under the heritage series will improve cash handling experience for persons with disability.

The Bank of Ghana says it will sustain engagements with disability groups to ensure their concerns inform efforts to improve the accessibility of the Ghana Cedi.

The Central Bank is also calling on financial institutions, businesses and other cash handlers to ensure persons with disabilities can conduct transactions with dignity, without compromising their privacy or independence.

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