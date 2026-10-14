Passenger arrivals at airport improved by 23% in first 7 months of 2026

Passenger arrivals at the international airport and the land borders improved by 23.1% in year-on-year terms to 137,467 in July 2026, the September 2026 Monetary Policy of Report has revealed.

This is up from 111,631 arrivals recorded a year ago.

Similarly, compared to June 2026, passenger arrivals went up by 15.3%.

Cumulatively, for the first seven months of 2026, passenger arrivals increased to 772,250 from 722,020 for the corresponding period in 2025.

Ports and Harbours Activity

Also, international trade at the country’s two main harbours (Tema and Takoradi), as measured by laden container traffic for inbound and outbound containers, improved during the period under review.

Total container traffic increased by 29.0%, year-on-year, to 96,966 in July 2026, up from 75,183 for the corresponding period in 2025.

In cumulative terms, total container traffic for the first seven months of 2026 went up by 15.0% to 571,898, compared with 497,292 for the corresponding period of last year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.