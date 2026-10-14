George Dadzie Junior highly tipped in NDC regional secretary race due to grassroots experience

George Dadzie Junior, a former Western Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is seeking to become the party’s next Western Regional Secretary, with supporters pointing to his experience in party organisation, grassroots mobilisation and member engagement as key strengths.

As the party prepares for its regional elections next month, his backers believe his previous leadership role has given him an understanding of the NDC’s organisational structures and the challenges facing the party in the region.

Yaw Asomaning, an NDC activist, said hard work was one of the qualities associated with Dadzie Junior’s political career.

According to him, Dadzie Junior is regarded by many supporters as a committed party activist who understands the importance of grassroots mobilisation and sustained engagement with members.

His supporters believe these qualities would be useful in the Regional Secretary role, which involves coordinating party activities and maintaining communication between regional leadership and the party’s structures.

Experience in party organisation

Dadzie Junior’s tenure as Western Regional Youth Organiser is another aspect of his candidature highlighted by supporters. They argue that the experience exposed him to grassroots organisation, mobilisation and the coordination required to sustain party activities.

Ali Mahad, a long-standing party member, also pointed to his previous experience as relevant to his bid for the position.

His backers further cite his interpersonal skills and ability to engage people from different backgrounds, arguing that these could help him work with regional executives, constituency officers and branch members.

Samad Sulemana said the Regional Secretary’s role required administrative competence, coordination and the ability to work effectively with other party executives.

Supporters believe Dadzie Junior’s relationship-building skills could help promote cooperation within the regional administration.

Focus on unity and members’ welfare

Party unity and the welfare of grassroots members also feature in the case being made for Dadzie Junior. His supporters say he recognises the need for party members to feel included in decision-making and for their concerns to be addressed beyond election periods.

They also cite his willingness to support colleagues and his tolerance of differing views as qualities that could help manage disagreements within the party.

In a contest involving aspirants with different support bases, they argue, the ability to listen to opposing views and encourage dialogue would be important in maintaining cohesion.

His backers also point to his character and discipline, saying the Regional Secretary must be able to defend the party’s interests while respecting its constitution and established procedures.

Delegates to decide

The NDC’s Western Regional Secretary contest will test the appeal of the aspirants and their ability to convince delegates of their suitability for the position.

For Dadzie Junior’s supporters, his previous leadership experience, knowledge of grassroots politics and emphasis on cooperation make him a credible contender.

Ultimately, however, the outcome will depend on the choices of delegates as the party selects its next regional leadership.

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