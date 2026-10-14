NDC Deputy National Organizer Aspirant Hamza Umar targets grassroots mobilisation

Businessman and former student leader Hamza Umar has declared his intention to contest for Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), pledging to strengthen grassroots participation and coordination within the party.

Mr Umar, an activist from Tafo in the Ashanti Region, says his ambition is to improve collaboration between the party’s national, regional and constituency structures while ensuring that grassroots members have a stronger voice in decision-making.

He previously served as President of the Local National Union of Ghana Students at the University for Development Studies (UDS) and has participated in constituency and regional campaigns within the NDC.

He also contested for the position of Constituency Deputy Organizer in Tafo and currently serves on the constituency’s Financial Committee.

Mr Umar says effective party organisation depends on an active and empowered grassroots base, identifying inclusive leadership, accountability, youth participation and party unity as the key pillars of his campaign.

“Leadership is not merely about holding office,” his campaign message states. “It is about service, commitment and listening to the grassroots.”

He says he intends to work with the party’s leadership and regional and constituency executives to advance the NDC’s organisational objectives.

His proposed approach centres on improving communication and coordination across the party’s structures, with an emphasis on ensuring that members at the grassroots level are included in party activities and decision-making.

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