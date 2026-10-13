NDC appoints Julius Kwame Anthony as a Deputy Communications Director

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed Julius Kwame Anthony as Deputy Communications Director with immediate effect.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC said its Functional Executive Committee approved the appointment at a meeting held the same day.
The party said the appointment forms part of efforts to strengthen its communications operations, improve public engagement and communicate its policies and programmes.
“He brings to the position a sound understanding of communication and its strategic application in advancing the Party's objectives,” the statement said.
The NDC expressed confidence that Mr Anthony would work with the Communications Directorate and other party structures to advance its communication objectives.
The party also announced that Godwin Ako Gunn, Kakra Essamuah and Julius Kwame Anthony would serve as its designated contacts for media and other matters concerning the NDC.
Mr Anthony’s appointment comes as the party continues to communicate the policies and programmes of the NDC-led government under President John Dramani Mahama, including its Reset Agenda.
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