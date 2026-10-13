Atta Akyea denies seeking presidential pardon for Wontumi in galamsey case

Audio By Carbonatix
Private legal practitioner Samuel Atta Akyea has denied formally seeking a presidential pardon for his client, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, in a galamsey-related case.
Mr Atta Akyea dismissed suggestions that he had approached President John Dramani Mahama to secure clemency for the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman.
“No, please. We didn’t do that,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM on Tuesday, October 13, when asked whether he had sought a presidential pardon for his client.
However, Mr Atta Akyea said he had expected President Mahama might consider granting Mr Boasiako a pardon, given the widespread nature of illegal mining in the country.
He argued that the President could take into account the scale of galamsey and the involvement of influential individuals in the practice when considering cases related to illegal mining.
“Also, when the case was galamsey-related, we thought that the president, in his own mercy, would say that, look, the nation is awash with galamsey,” he said.
Mr Atta Akyea added that he had expected the President to be reluctant to impose a lengthy prison sentence in a case linked to illegal mining.
“Even we have some evidence that serious people in the party- that is what their daily bread is all about. I will not use a galamsey-tinted criminal matter to detain a man and let him remain there for 20 years. I’ll grant him pardon,” he said, describing what he believed the President might do.
His comments follow President Mahama’s decision on October 5 to grant presidential pardons to 863 convicted persons under Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution, following consultation with the Council of State.
The pardons were announced as part of activities commemorating Ghana’s Independence Anniversary.
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