Ghana repatriates 120 Nigerians rescued from suspected cybercrime centres

The Minister of Communications, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that Ghana has returned 120 Nigerian nationals to their home country following an operation that uncovered suspected cybercrime activities and alleged human trafficking.

The exercise, known as Operation Cyberhunt, brought together Ghanaian security agencies and international partners to tackle criminal networks operating in the country.

Mr George said the individuals had been brought to Ghana and forced to work in cybercrime operations. He expressed gratitude to the Ghana Air Force and the Ministry of Defence for supporting their repatriation.

The operation also yielded a substantial cache of electronic equipment, including 136 mobile phones, 130 laptops and internet connectivity devices. Four vehicles were seized, one of which was reportedly stolen from Canada.

Investigators also recovered jewellery and 10 Nigerian passports during the operation.

The minister disclosed that eight other individuals were being processed for prosecution but did not specify the offences they were expected to face.

The Cyber Security Authority led the operation, working with local security and intelligence agencies and counterparts in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and the United States.

Mr George said the exercise formed part of the government’s efforts to disrupt cybercrime networks and prevent the country from becoming a base for criminal activity.

“Ghana under President John Dramani Mahama will remain an unfavourable destination for cyber criminals,” he said.

The operation underscores the intersection of cybercrime and human trafficking, with authorities seeking to dismantle suspected criminal networks while addressing the alleged exploitation of people recruited into their activities.

Investigations into the operation and the individuals involved are continuing. The minister has not publicly provided further details about the identities of those repatriated or the specific activities they were allegedly compelled to undertake.

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