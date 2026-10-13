CSA warns of growing cyber threats as Ghana’s digital dependence increases

Audio By Carbonatix
The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned that Ghana’s growing dependence on digital services is exposing consumers, businesses and critical infrastructure to increasingly complex cyber threats.
The Authority’s Director-General, Dr Divine Selase Agbeti, said cybercrime, online fraud, ransomware and attacks on critical infrastructure were becoming greater concerns as African economies relied more heavily on digital platforms.
Speaking at the 2026 Morocco Cybersecurity Week in Rabat, he said the growing interconnection between financial systems, businesses and public services meant that cyberattacks could have consequences beyond the countries in which they originated.
“Cybersecurity is no longer simply a technical matter,” he said, describing it as an issue of national security, economic stability, governance and public trust.
Cyber risks extend beyond institutions
Dr Agbeti said the risks associated with digital dependence were no longer confined to large organisations.
In Ghana, digital platforms are increasingly used for payments, commerce, communication, education and other essential services. Disruptions to these systems could affect how consumers access services and carry out everyday transactions.
He said differences in national laws, regulatory frameworks and response capabilities made it more difficult for countries to tackle cyber incidents that crossed borders.
“A cyber incident originating in one country can disrupt essential services in another,” he said.
Dr Agbeti therefore called for stronger cooperation among African countries, including information-sharing and coordinated responses to cyber incidents.
Laws must be backed by resources
The CSA Director-General said Ghana had established a legal framework for cybersecurity through the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), which provides for the identification and protection of critical information infrastructure.
However, he cautioned that legislation alone would not be sufficient to address evolving threats.
He said countries needed adequately resourced cybersecurity institutions and skilled personnel capable of responding to emerging risks.
Dr Agbeti said stronger cybersecurity measures would be essential for Ghana and other African countries to benefit from digital transformation while protecting consumers, businesses and essential services from cyber threats.
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