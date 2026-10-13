GEXIM urges banks to support refurbishment of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s Child Health Department

The Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) has called on financial institutions to support the refurbishment of the Child Health Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to improve care for children, particularly those battling childhood cancers.

Deputy Head of Legal at GEXIM and President of the bank’s Ladies Association, Emma Nancy Mullen, made the appeal during an interview with journalists after the bank donated medical equipment and supplies worth an estimated GH¢200,000 to the hospital on Tuesday, October 13, as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations.

She said the visit had exposed significant infrastructure needs at the department, adding that the bank would engage hospital management to explore further support.

“The whole building needs refurbishment and renovation, so we would come back, we would engage Korle-Bu to see what we can do,” she said.

Ms Mullen urged other banks to join the effort, noting that the hospital receives referrals from across Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

“When we all come on board as a bank, with other banks, we can do well to develop this centre into a first-class healthcare provider,” she added.

The donation, which includes patient monitors, defibrillators, an examination table, an oxygen cylinder and an emergency stretcher, forms part of GEXIM’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

Deputy Manager of Corporate Banking and President of the bank’s Men’s Association, Papa Kwadwo Abebrese, said the items were selected after assessing requests from health institutions.

He said the donation was intended to address some of the unit’s immediate needs, although more support would be required.

“We know it's not enough, but at least a start is better than nothing,” he said.

The bank says its anniversary initiative reflects its commitment to supporting communities beyond its core mandate of financing export businesses.

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