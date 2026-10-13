Every year, the lawyers come out, and so does the nonsense! – Ace Ankomah writes

Audio By Carbonatix
Every year, when new lawyers are called to the Bar, especially in this social media age, the familiar chorus begins. A few responses to these annual contributions to national discourse:
- “There are too many lawyers!”
And yet, corruption, land disputes, contractual breaches and injustice seem to have missed the memo. Meanwhile you, yes you, who has been accompanying you to divorce court right now? Your Quantity Surveyor?
- “The country needs more engineers and doctors!”
Absolutely. And when the engineer builds a bridge that collapses, or the doctor commits malpractice, who do you think we call? The pastor?
- “Very soon, everybody will become a lawyer!”
Relax. Even if everybody becomes a lawyer, somebody must still be available to obey the law.
- “Rule of lawyers, not rule of law!”
Because, apparently, the surest way to uphold the rule of law is to have fewer people trained to understand, interpret and enforce it. Brilliant!
- “Why do we need so many people just to go to court?”
We don't. We need lawyers to prevent disputes, negotiate settlements, draft contracts, advise businesses, protect rights and, occasionally, rescue people from the consequences of their own wisdom. Court is just one stop on the tour.
- “Law is for arts students who couldn’t hack it in the sciences!
Of course! Because constitutional interpretation, forensic evidence, financial regulation, intellectual property, medical negligence and the law of artificial intelligence require absolutely no brainpower. Some people confuse choosing a different discipline with failing at their own. 😂
- “They just want to enter politics and steal money!”
Ah, yes! Because corruption is a professional qualification conferred at the Bar. Apparently, the thieves without law degrees are merely amateurs! 😂
- “The wigs and gowns are an ugly colonial relic!”
On this one, I agree paaah! We can modernise the dress without abolishing the profession. After all, the British left us the wigs; we should at least be allowed to improve the wardrobe.
My guy, Ghana needs more doctors, engineers, teachers, entrepreneurs AND lawyers. Nation-building is not a zero-sum-game beauty contest in which one profession must lose for another to win. The real problem is not that we have too many lawyers. We need more, actually. It is whether we are producing enough competent professionals of every kind, and putting them to good use.
© they call me ‘Ace,’ and, yes, unfortunately, regrettably, I flunked in school, missed my way in life, and became a lawyer as a consequence.
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