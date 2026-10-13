UPSA students lament high fees at private hostels, call for government intervention

Audio By Carbonatix
Students living around the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), are expressing concern over the rising cost of accommodation, particularly at private hostels, and are calling on the government to intervene to make housing more affordable.
Some students say they pay more than GH¢6,000 for a four-in-a-room arrangement, raising concerns about the financial burden of securing accommodation while pursuing their education.
A visit to the area on Tuesday, October 13, revealed concerns over frequent increases in hostel charges, particularly by private hostel owners and managers, despite what some students describe as inadequate facilities.
Some of the private hostels have relatively small rooms, with occupants sharing washrooms and kitchen facilities. The conditions have left some students questioning the justification for the high fees they are required to pay.
The rising cost of accommodation has become a major concern for students, many of whom struggle to balance hostel fees with other academic and living expenses.
At a meeting on Monday, October 12, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, expressed concern about the increasing cost of hostel accommodation and indicated that a committee would be established to examine the situation.
The proposed committee is expected to look into the rising accommodation charges and explore possible measures to address concerns surrounding hostel fees, particularly in the private hostel sector.
Students are appealing to the government to take urgent steps to make accommodation more affordable while ensuring that private hostel operators provide decent facilities that meet the needs of students.
They believe effective measures to address the rising costs would ease the financial pressure on students and their families and improve access to suitable accommodation.
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