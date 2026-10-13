Gender Ministry supports four siblings allegedly sexually abused by their father

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has visited four girls receiving care at a safe shelter following a reported case of alleged sexual abuse by their father to assess their welfare and progress.

The visit was undertaken on behalf of the Minister, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, by the Director of the Domestic Violence Secretariat, Malonin Asibi, and some staff of the Ministry.

The team assessed how the girls were coping since they were placed under protective care and received updates on their welfare and emotional recovery.

According to their caregivers, the girls are currently attending school and doing well, with noticeable improvements in their emotional well-being.

Some of the trauma symptoms they initially experienced have gradually reduced as they continue to receive psychosocial support to rebuild their confidence and adjust to their new environment.

As part of the visit, a donation was presented on behalf of the Minister to support the girls’ upkeep at the shelter.

Madam Asibi also conveyed the Minister’s appreciation to the caregivers for their commitment to the girls’ welfare and commended the home for its continued support to them and other children under its care.

She further acknowledged the roles played by the Judiciary and the Ghana Police Service in the case, and appealed for it to be fast-tracked to facilitate the girls’ eventual reunification with their mother, subject to the necessary legal processes and assessments.

The Director also recommended counselling for the mother to support the family’s ongoing engagement and safeguard the children’s wellbeing.

The girls, in turn, expressed appreciation to the Minister for her concern and support, assuring her that they felt safe and comfortable at the shelter.

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