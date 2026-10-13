Fact check: Trump posts fake quote of Denzel Washington supposedly praising him

Audio By Carbonatix
President Donald Trump has shared another fake quote on social media, this time a fabricated comment in which “Denzel Washington” supposedly heaps praise upon him.
The phony quote that Trump’s Monday post wrongly attributed to the legendary actor has previously been wrongly attributed to fellow celebrities Mick Jagger and Matthew McConaughey, the fact-checking website Snopes reported.
Fictitious claims about Washington publicly declaring himself a Trump supporter have circulated online for years. Washington has generally kept a low political profile, but federal records show he made donations to support Democratic presidential candidates Barack Obama in 2008 and Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump, in 2016.
Trump has long used his social media accounts to both make his own false claims and amplify false claims from others, including conspiracy theories and imaginary quotes. In 2019, he shared a glowing but fake quote about himself that an obscure account had wrongly attributed to former President Ronald Reagan. This spring, he shared a fake quote attacking Obama that a pro-Trump commentator had wrongly attributed to Republican Sen. John Kennedy.
Trump posted the fake praise wrongly attributed to Washington on Monday morning. The president’s post, on his Truth Social platform, was an image of a Saturday post made by a pro-Trump X account called “Red Eagle Updates.”
That post said “BOOM,” and then quoted Washington as supposedly saying this: “I’ve worked with a lot of people in my life, and I’ve never met anyone braver, smarter, or who cares more about America than Donald Trump. He’s a great friend and an even better president. I’m proud to be a steadfast supporter, and I’ll never apologize for it.”
Media outlets including MeidasTouch and Mediaite noted Monday morning that the supposed quote was fake. Alan Nierob, a representative for Washington, confirmed to The Washington Post that the quote was “not real” and said he had “no idea where it came from.”
Latest Stories
-
Obaasima Summit: ‘AI is not a spiritual attack’ — Rev. Dr. Ofori-Boateng urges young women to embrace technology
7 minutes
-
GHS to distribute 80,000 pairs of locally-made protective footwear to health workers
14 minutes
-
GoldBod boosts local jobs as 90% of gold undergoes refining in Ghana – Sammy Gyamfi
17 minutes
-
The search for the politically unblemished: Are we asking the impossible of public appointees?
18 minutes
-
Ghana seeks climate finance access for debt-restructuring countries
28 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin urges stronger media scrutiny of public institutions
28 minutes
-
GoldBod recovers GH¢38.7m in legacy PMMC debts, targets remaining arrears
30 minutes
-
62 out of every 100 commercial meters inspected missing from Ghana Water database – MD
31 minutes
-
GoldBod gets BoG authorisation to sell forex, Sammy Gyamfi tells PAC
34 minutes
-
Ghana Water revenue mobilisation below 50% of potential – MD
40 minutes
-
Ghana’s democracy must accommodate dissent and constructive criticism – Haruna Iddrisu
41 minutes
-
Fact check: Trump posts fake quote of Denzel Washington supposedly praising him
42 minutes
-
UPSA students lament high fees at private hostels, call for government intervention
53 minutes
-
We will upgrade Ghana’s credit ratings if government maintains fiscal discipline, policy effectiveness – Moody’s
54 minutes
-
Gender Ministry supports four siblings allegedly sexually abused by their father
57 minutes