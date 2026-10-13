Obaasima Summit: ‘AI is not a spiritual attack’ — Rev. Dr. Ofori-Boateng urges young women to embrace technology

Young women have been urged to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and continuous learning as technology reshapes the world, with an Anglican priest cautioning against interpreting AI as a spiritual threat.

Director of Programmes for the Anglican Diocese of Accra, Rev. Dr. Akua Buabema Ofori-Boateng, gave the advice at the 2026 Obaasima Summit, where speakers encouraged young women to prepare for leadership and build on the achievements of previous generations.

She said the rapid pace of technological change made lifelong learning essential for anyone seeking to remain relevant and effective in leadership.

“Embrace lifelong learning. I hold many degrees, and I'm still learning,” she said.

Rev. Dr. Ofori-Boateng stressed that academic qualifications should be viewed as the beginning, rather than the end, of the learning process.

“Your education does not end when you walk across the stage and they hand you a certificate. It begins there because the world is changing rapidly, and those who lead the world never stop being students,” she said.

Citing artificial intelligence as an example of a technology young women need to understand, she urged them to approach it with openness rather than fear.

“So, for instance, AI is here. And let me tell you on my authority as a priest, AI is not a spiritual attack,” she added.

Gomashie challenges women on values and mentorship

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie challenged women to reflect on the values, knowledge and principles they pass on to younger generations.

She questioned whether the lessons being imparted to young people were appropriate for their development and whether the recipients were prepared to learn from them.

“Teach a child the way they should grow. And when they grow, they will not depart from it. But what are we passing on now? And those we are passing the things on to, are they ready to receive it?” she asked.

Drawing on the familiar analogy of leading a donkey to water without being able to force it to drink, the minister highlighted the limits of guidance when the person receiving it is unwilling to learn.

Her remarks underscored the role of mentorship and personal responsibility in preparing younger generations to take up leadership positions.

Women leaders share experiences

The summit also featured contributions from former Electoral Commissioner Charlotte Osei, Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Secretariat Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

The speakers shared experiences from their professional journeys and encouraged young women to develop their abilities, overcome barriers and take advantage of opportunities to contribute to national development.

Founded by Ama Pratt, Press Secretary and Spokesperson to the Vice President, the summit was held under the theme, “Legacy and Leadership: Ghanaian Women Shaping the Past, Guiding the Future.”

The event focused on sustaining the contributions of women in leadership while equipping younger generations with the knowledge, values and skills needed to carry that legacy forward.

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