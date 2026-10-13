Mahama commissions Christian Tetteh Yohuno Ward Complex at Police Hospital

President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned an 85-bed ward complex at the Police Hospital in Accra, named after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The facility, commissioned on Tuesday, October 13, under the theme: “Christian Tetteh Yohuno Ward Complex”, was constructed to commemorate the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Police Hospital and is fully equipped with ultramodern healthcare facilities.

President Mahama described the new facility as an important investment in the health and welfare of personnel of the Ghana Police Service and a significant enhancement to the hospital’s capacity to serve the wider Ghanaian public.

He recalled that nearly a year ago, he joined the IGP and the Police Management Board at the Police Training School in Tesano for the Police Remembrance Day observance, during which officers who died in the line of duty were honoured and solidarity was shown to their families.

The President said that on that solemn occasion he discussed with the IGP the need to pay greater attention to the welfare of serving police officers.

"And today, we see a tangible outcome of that discussion. I commend the Inspector General of Police and the Police Management Board for their leadership in delivering this new hospital block, which is equipped with the most modern facilities," he stated.

President Mahama also expressed appreciation to the health professionals and all those whose efforts contributed to the successful completion of the project.

He noted that men and women of the Ghana Police Service undertake difficult and often dangerous assignments, including responding to emergencies, confronting violent crime and maintaining peace and security in communities.

According to him, the demands of policing affect both the physical and mental well-being of officers, making it imperative for them to have access to timely and high-quality healthcare whenever they are injured or fall ill.

The President said the responsibility of the State also extended to supporting the families of officers, whose sacrifices often enable them to perform their duties effectively.

"An officer's ability to protect the public is closely linked to the support the police service provides. Access to appropriate healthcare is therefore essential for operational readiness," the President said.

President Mahama disclosed that even before the formal commissioning of the facility, seven police officers who sustained injuries in the line of duty in Bunkpurugu and Porto had been admitted to the new ward complex.

He said the officers had been transported to Accra and were receiving treatment at the facility. He said they would get the best care at the new facility.

The President stated that the new block would strengthen the hospital’s capacity to provide quality healthcare services, particularly for officers injured in the line of duty and patients requiring urgent medical attention.

He also underscored the importance of addressing the psychological impact of policing, noting that repeated exposure to violence, tragedy and distress could have lasting effects on officers.

He said mental health support, counselling and appropriate treatment should be readily accessible without fear of stigma.

"When officers know that their health and welfare is being taken seriously, they can serve with greater confidence and focus. Investing in their care strengthens our collective national security."

President Mahama noted that the Police Hospital’s role extended beyond serving police personnel, as it formed part of Ghana’s national healthcare system and provided emergency medical services to the public.

He said the expanded facility would help strengthen healthcare delivery, particularly during emergencies, road accidents and public health crises.

The President emphasised that every patient who visited the hospital deserved to be treated with dignity and compassion.

He stated that the true value of the facility would be measured by the quality of healthcare provided and how well it was maintained over time.

President Mahama therefore urged the hospital’s management to uphold the highest standards of hygiene, patient safety and clinical practice.

He stressed the need for regular maintenance of medical equipment, uninterrupted availability of essential medicines and supplies, and continuous capacity-building for healthcare personnel.

The President also commended the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and support staff who would serve in the new block.

"And behind every patient record is a person who may be frightened, in pain, or uncertain about their future," he said.

"And so, when you are confronted with such patients, listen to them carefully, explain to them clearly, and treat every patient with the respect you would wish for your own family."

President Mahama reiterated the Government’s commitment to improving the safety, welfare and operational effectiveness of personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, said President Mahama’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and enhancing the welfare of security personnel continued to leave a lasting impact on the nation.

He said the facility stood as a visible symbol of the President’s dedication to building a stronger and more inclusive Ghana.

The IGP, on his part, expressed gratitude to President Mahama for his continuous support for the Police Service and his concern for the welfare of officers.

He assured that the Police Administration would continue to pursue initiatives aimed at improving the health, welfare and operational effectiveness of personnel of the Service.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.