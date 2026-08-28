National | Photo Story

Photos: Mahama cuts sod for seven-storey car park, commercial complex at Accra International Airport

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  28 August 2026 1:59pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Dramani Mahama has cut sod for the construction of a seven-storey multi-purpose car park and commercial complex at Terminal 3 of the Accra International Airport.

The project is aimed at expanding parking capacity and improving facilities available to passengers using the airport.

The new facility is expected to provide about 2,030 covered parking bays, as well as commercial, entertainment and hospitality spaces.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama said the government’s vision goes beyond increasing passenger numbers, stressing the need to position Ghana as a preferred destination, a convenient transit point and a competitive aviation hub in Africa.

He said passenger traffic at the airport has increased from 1.8 million in 2022 to 2.5 million in 2025, making additional infrastructure necessary to meet growing demand.

President Mahama also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving aviation infrastructure and connectivity while promoting professionalism, discipline and courtesy across the sector.

He disclosed that several ongoing and planned airport projects, including the new Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) control tower, refurbishment of Terminal 2, the transfer concourse linking Terminals 2 and 3, and the new parking and commercial complex, are being financed from the balance sheets of the GCAA and Ghana Airports Company Limited.

According to him, the projects are being undertaken without direct government funding, as the aviation authorities leverage their own financial resources to expand and modernise the country’s airport infrastructure.

The new car park and commercial complex is expected to add to the facilities at Terminal 3 and improve convenience for passengers and other airport users.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group