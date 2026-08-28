Photos: Mahama cuts sod for seven-storey car park, commercial complex at Accra International Airport

President John Dramani Mahama has cut sod for the construction of a seven-storey multi-purpose car park and commercial complex at Terminal 3 of the Accra International Airport.

The project is aimed at expanding parking capacity and improving facilities available to passengers using the airport.

The new facility is expected to provide about 2,030 covered parking bays, as well as commercial, entertainment and hospitality spaces.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama said the government’s vision goes beyond increasing passenger numbers, stressing the need to position Ghana as a preferred destination, a convenient transit point and a competitive aviation hub in Africa.

He said passenger traffic at the airport has increased from 1.8 million in 2022 to 2.5 million in 2025, making additional infrastructure necessary to meet growing demand.

President Mahama also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving aviation infrastructure and connectivity while promoting professionalism, discipline and courtesy across the sector.

He disclosed that several ongoing and planned airport projects, including the new Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) control tower, refurbishment of Terminal 2, the transfer concourse linking Terminals 2 and 3, and the new parking and commercial complex, are being financed from the balance sheets of the GCAA and Ghana Airports Company Limited.

According to him, the projects are being undertaken without direct government funding, as the aviation authorities leverage their own financial resources to expand and modernise the country’s airport infrastructure.

The new car park and commercial complex is expected to add to the facilities at Terminal 3 and improve convenience for passengers and other airport users.

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