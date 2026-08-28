Photos: Mahama cuts sod for seven-storey car park, commercial complex at Accra International Airport

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has cut sod for the construction of a seven-storey multi-purpose car park and commercial complex at Terminal 3 of the Accra International Airport.
The project is aimed at expanding parking capacity and improving facilities available to passengers using the airport.
The new facility is expected to provide about 2,030 covered parking bays, as well as commercial, entertainment and hospitality spaces.
Speaking at the ceremony, President Mahama said the government’s vision goes beyond increasing passenger numbers, stressing the need to position Ghana as a preferred destination, a convenient transit point and a competitive aviation hub in Africa.
He said passenger traffic at the airport has increased from 1.8 million in 2022 to 2.5 million in 2025, making additional infrastructure necessary to meet growing demand.
President Mahama also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving aviation infrastructure and connectivity while promoting professionalism, discipline and courtesy across the sector.
He disclosed that several ongoing and planned airport projects, including the new Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) control tower, refurbishment of Terminal 2, the transfer concourse linking Terminals 2 and 3, and the new parking and commercial complex, are being financed from the balance sheets of the GCAA and Ghana Airports Company Limited.
According to him, the projects are being undertaken without direct government funding, as the aviation authorities leverage their own financial resources to expand and modernise the country’s airport infrastructure.
The new car park and commercial complex is expected to add to the facilities at Terminal 3 and improve convenience for passengers and other airport users.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana wants investment, not aid from development partners – Mahama
4 minutes
-
Northshore Apparel shows what 24-hour economy can deliver – Mahama
15 minutes
-
From refuse dump site to garment factory – CEO tells Northshore Apparel’s transformation story
16 minutes
-
AG inaugurates 11-member committee to implement Ghana’s proposed constitutional reforms
21 minutes
-
Add value to cotton before export – Trade Minister urges Ghana
22 minutes
-
Northshore Apparel factory creates 3,000 jobs, targets 10,000 at full capacity
58 minutes
-
Agalga assumes office as Majority Leader, pledges consensus building
1 hour
-
GEXIM shifts lending focus to high-impact businesses – CEO
1 hour
-
Northshore Apparel Hub positions Ghana for global garment market – GEXIM CEO
1 hour
-
Northshore Apparel Hub to strengthen Ghana’s garment and apparel exports – GEXIM CEO
1 hour
-
Ashanti Region introduces virtual labour ward as 92% of KATH maternal deaths involve referrals
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: Bright SHS stuns GSTS, snatches seed to book quarter-final spot
1 hour
-
Media freedom must be matched with responsibility – Bagbin
1 hour
-
Photos: Mahama cuts sod for seven-storey car park, commercial complex at Accra International Airport
1 hour
-
Burkina Faso’s SONABEL begins 2026 Bagré Dam spillway discharge
1 hour