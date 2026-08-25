Mahama calls for responsive healthcare regulation to improve patient safety

President John Dramani Mahama has called for a more responsive healthcare regulatory system to improve patient safety and protect public trust in healthcare delivery.

The President made the call at the 28th Annual Conference of the Association of Medical Councils of Africa in Accra on August 24.

The conference brought together health regulators and other key stakeholders from across the continent under the theme, “Responsive Regulation for Safer Communities towards Universal Health Coverage.”

Africa’s healthcare systems are facing growing pressure from population growth, changing disease patterns and increasing demand for quality care.

President Mahama said these challenges make responsive and adaptive regulation critical to ensuring patient safety and strengthening healthcare delivery.

He also called for greater collaboration among African countries to train more healthcare professionals and ensure a fairer distribution of the continent’s medical workforce.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who was also present, outlined the government’s plans to decentralise specialist training and expand healthcare services to underserved areas.

He said the measures form part of efforts to make quality healthcare more accessible to people across the country.

Stakeholders at the conference believe stronger regulation, deeper collaboration among African countries and expanded specialist training will be critical to improving patient safety and advancing Universal Health Coverage across the continent.

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