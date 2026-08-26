National

Rashid Pelpuo welcomes new role, thanks Mahama for keeping him in government

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  26 August 2026 8:42pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama following his reassignment in the latest ministerial reshuffle.

Dr Pelpuo, who previously served as Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, has been moved to the Office of the President as Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives.

In a post on Wednesday, August 26, Dr Pelpuo said he had been overwhelmed by calls from across the country, particularly from the Upper West Region, following news of his reassignment.

“I’m overwhelmed with calls all over the country and especially from the Upper West Region over my reshuffle. Thanks to all.”

He said he welcomed the new role and thanked President Mahama for retaining him in government to help advance the administration’s agenda.

“I appreciate the new position and want to thank His Excellency the President for keeping me onboard to help push our reset agenda to a logical and successful conclusion.”

Dr Pelpuo also reaffirmed his commitment to public service, saying delivering on the government’s promises remains his priority.

“Service to the nation is my core mission to get what we promise the nation a paramount concern.”

The reassignment forms part of changes announced by the Presidency on Wednesday.

According to a statement signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Dr Pelpuo will be replaced at the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment by Emmanuel Agyekum, who previously served as Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives.

Dr Pelpuo’s new portfolio at the Office of the President will see him take responsibility for Special Initiatives as the Mahama administration continues its efforts to implement its development agenda.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group