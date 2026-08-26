Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama following his reassignment in the latest ministerial reshuffle.
Dr Pelpuo, who previously served as Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, has been moved to the Office of the President as Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives.
In a post on Wednesday, August 26, Dr Pelpuo said he had been overwhelmed by calls from across the country, particularly from the Upper West Region, following news of his reassignment.
“I’m overwhelmed with calls all over the country and especially from the Upper West Region over my reshuffle. Thanks to all.”
He said he welcomed the new role and thanked President Mahama for retaining him in government to help advance the administration’s agenda.
“I appreciate the new position and want to thank His Excellency the President for keeping me onboard to help push our reset agenda to a logical and successful conclusion.”
Dr Pelpuo also reaffirmed his commitment to public service, saying delivering on the government’s promises remains his priority.
“Service to the nation is my core mission to get what we promise the nation a paramount concern.”
The reassignment forms part of changes announced by the Presidency on Wednesday.
According to a statement signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Dr Pelpuo will be replaced at the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment by Emmanuel Agyekum, who previously served as Minister of State in charge of Special Initiatives.
Dr Pelpuo’s new portfolio at the Office of the President will see him take responsibility for Special Initiatives as the Mahama administration continues its efforts to implement its development agenda.
Latest Stories
-
NSMQ 2026: St. John’s Grammar knocks Mpraeso SHS off seeded spot, advances to quarter-finals
2 minutes
-
Rashid Pelpuo welcomes new role, thanks Mahama for keeping him in government
21 minutes
-
Mahama inaugurates committee to oversee GH¢1bn Bawku Revitalisation Fund
36 minutes
-
Berko’s US conviction does not automatically establish Ghana bribery claims – OSP
38 minutes
-
Mahama sets GH¢1bn Bawku revitalisation plan in motion
1 hour
-
‘I assure the President of my unwavering loyalty’ – Brogya Genfi after new appointment
1 hour
-
US-tested evidence could strengthen OSP’s case against persons of interest in Asante Berko case – Kpebu
2 hours
-
Luv FM-Kel Charcoal Toothpaste High School Debate; OKESS and SAHUS clinch final semifinals spots
2 hours
-
KNUST to get GETFund support to complete Teaching Hospital – Education Minister assures
2 hours
-
Ghana to build its biggest power plant since independence – Ato Forson
2 hours
-
APL demands forensic probe into GoldBod following $1.7billion gold-trading losses
2 hours
-
Government workers without valid NIA details risk salary suspension from September 15
2 hours
-
OSP must investigate everyone in AKSA deal’s value chain – Mary Addah
2 hours
-
Tribute to the late Kwabena Kesse (Stephen Boateng) from the May 9 Foundation and its president, Mr. Herbert Mensah
2 hours
-
Naming persons of interest in AKSA case is a step towards accountability – Mary Addah
2 hours