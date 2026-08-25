See 3D photos of multi-purpose car park, hotels project at Accra International Airport

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to return to the Accra International Airport on Thursday, August 27, 2026, to cut the sod for the construction of a new multi-tiered, multi-purpose car park and airport hotels complex.

The project forms part of efforts to expand and modernise facilities at the airport and provide additional commercial and hospitality services for travellers and visitors.

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in a Facebook post, described President Mahama as a leader noted for investments in major infrastructure projects.

Below are the 3D images of the project.

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