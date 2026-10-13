Several injured as Sprinter bus collides with ‘trotro’ at Odorkor

Audio By Carbonatix
Several passengers have been injured in a road crash along the Mallam Market stretch on the Odorkor Highway.
The accident involved a Sprinter bus with registration number GW-9581-26, and a mini trotro.
According to eyewitness accounts, the collision occurred after the mini trotro allegedly stopped at an unauthorised location to pick up a passenger.
The sprinter bus, unaware of the abrupt stop, crashed into the rear side of the trotro.
The impact left both cars mangled, while some passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.
Injured passengers were reportedly rushed to a hospital for medical attention.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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