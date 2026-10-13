Kaizen as a strategic pathway for micro business scale-up in Ghana

Introduction

Ghana's economic landscape is overwhelmingly dominated by micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which constitute over 90 per cent of all registered businesses and provide approximately 80 per cent of total employment. Within this ecosystem, micro-sized businesses alone account for 90.4 per cent of all establishments, representing a significant rise from 16.6 per cent in 2014. These enterprises, often operating within the informal economy and driven predominantly by women and youth, contribute around 70 per cent of Ghana's Gross Domestic Product. Despite their numerical dominance, micro businesses face persistent challenges in scaling up, including limited access to finance, inefficient production processes, and weak management systems.

Kaizen, the Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement, has emerged as a transformative methodology for addressing these challenges. Since 2012, Ghana has actively promoted Kaizen practices to sustainably improve the quality and productivity of businesses. Through collaborative initiatives involving the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), thousands of Ghanaian micro and small enterprises have been trained in Kaizen principles, with measurable improvements in productivity, product quality, and operational efficiency. This article examines what constitutes a micro business in Ghana and outlines seven strategic points through which Kaizen can be leveraged for scale-up.

What Makes a Business a Micro Business in Ghana?

The classification of micro enterprises in Ghana is governed by the Classification of MSMEs Regulation, which employs a combination of employment size, turnover, and asset value as defining criteria. According to the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), through Legislative Instrument 2470, a micro enterprise is defined as a business with 1 to 5 permanent employees and either a fixed asset value or annual turnover not exceeding GH¢150,000. This definition aligns with the Ghana Statistical Service's characterisation of micro enterprises as businesses employing between 1 and 5 workers.

The regulatory framework further distinguishes micro enterprises from small enterprises, which employ 6 to 30 permanent employees and have either fixed assets or turnover ranging from GH¢150,000 to GH¢6,000,000. This differentiation is significant because it establishes clear thresholds that micro business owners can target as they pursue growth.

Beyond the quantitative metrics, micro businesses in Ghana exhibit several distinctive characteristics. The Integrated Business Establishment Survey reveals that 92.3 per cent of businesses in Ghana remain informal, with the vast majority of micro enterprises operating outside formal regulatory frameworks. Many operate from non-traditional locations pavements, roadside stalls, and mobile setups rather than formal offices or shops. The sector is also characterised by significant income inequality, with approximately 31 per cent of operators earning GH¢100 or less per day. Small start-up capital, proximity to customers, and adaptability to market demand are key drivers of this sector.

These characteristics collectively define the micro business landscape in Ghana and underscore both the vulnerabilities and the immense potential of this segment. It is within this context that Kaizen offers a structured yet accessible pathway for incremental growth and formalisation.

Seven Strategic Points for Using Kaizen to Scale Up

Workplace Organisation through 5S Principles

The foundation of Kaizen implementation for micro businesses lies in the 5S methodology Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardise, and Sustain. This systematic approach to workplace organisation requires minimal financial investment, making it particularly suitable for resource-constrained micro enterprises. Research from JICA's Kaizen projects in Ghana confirms that 5S is an initiative that "does not require much resource input and can be easily implemented by local industries that are dominated by micro and small companies".

The practical impact of 5S is evident in the experience of some businesses in an Agro-processing, small-scale gari-manufacturing outfit in Mampong, Ashanti Region. Where the owner has described how Kaizen transformed her operations: "In the past, our factory was distorted, and things were not well arranged. Now, we have compartmentalized our space and labelled each section accordingly. Currently, we have clearly demarcated areas such as the washing, peeling, processing and pressing units". This reorganisation reduced movement time and improved daily output from one and a half bags to three bags. For micro businesses, such improvements in workspace efficiency directly translate to increased production capacity without the need for additional space or equipment.

Waste Reduction and Process Optimisation

Kaizen provides micro businesses with practical tools to identify and eliminate the seven types of waste: overproduction, waiting, transportation, over-processing, inventory, motion, and defects. This focus on waste reduction is particularly critical in Ghana, where many MSMEs lose significant inputs and raw materials during production due to unrefined processes.

The experience of yet another business in the Garments space in Takoradi exemplifies this strategic advantage. After participating in Kaizen training under a UNIDO project in 2024, the owner identified significant inefficiencies in production, including poor tool organisation, unnecessary movement, and an unstructured factory layout. By reorganising workflows, introducing straight-line production, and assigning specialised tasks such as pattern cutting, the company reduced waste, increased output, and improved consistency. The productivity gains enabled reinvestment in new capabilities, including a fabric printing machine that reduced costs and improved quality control.

Human Resource Development and Employee Engagement

Kaizen's emphasis on people, respecting employees, encouraging participation, and creating safe workplaces aligns well with the human-centric nature of micro businesses in Ghana. Research on Kaizen implementation in Ghana's garment industry has identified workers' training and development as a critical success factor, alongside leadership commitment and the physical work environment.

The Garments business I just spoke about is a case that demonstrates how Kaizen can strengthen employee engagement. Visual target boards now track daily performance, while a suggestion box encourages staff to contribute ideas, reinforcing a culture of continuous improvement. As a result of these Kaizen-driven improvements, the workforce grew from 17 employees to 26, the majority of whom are women. For micro businesses operating with small teams, this approach not only enhances productivity but also improves employee retention and job satisfaction, factors that are critical for sustainable growth.

Data-Driven Decision Making

One of Kaizen's most powerful contributions to micro business scale-up is the shift towards data-driven decision making. Many micro enterprises in Ghana operate on intuition and habit rather than systematic measurement, which limits their ability to identify improvement opportunities and track progress.

The UNIDO Kaizen Expansion Project in Ghana introduced digital tools such as the Smart and Sustainable Agri-Business (SSAB) dashboard and U-SPARK technology, enabling enterprises to visualise and better manage their performance through real-time data collection on key performance indicators. More than 2,800 enterprises strengthened their capabilities in enterprise performance management through this project, with half of them women-led. For micro businesses, the ability to track productivity metrics, resource efficiency, and quality indicators provides a foundation for informed growth strategies.

Quality Improvement and Standardisation

Kaizen's focus on quality improvement is directly linked to market access and competitiveness. Micro businesses that can consistently deliver quality products are better positioned to secure contracts with larger organisations, access formal markets, and command premium prices.

The National Kaizen Awards in Ghana have recognised numerous micro and small enterprises that achieved remarkable quality improvements through Kaizen adoption. One such enterprise, a micro and small enterprise specialising in body soaps and creams, was named the overall winner of the 2024 National Kaizen Awards after winning the Micro and Small Enterprise category. The company's CEO attributed the company's operational improvements and increased productivity to the effective implementation of Kaizen practices. Other award winners have similarly demonstrated how Kaizen-driven quality improvements can catalyse business growth.

Leadership Commitment and Strategic Focus

For Kaizen to deliver transformative results in micro businesses, leadership commitment is essential. Research from Ghana's garment production industry has identified leadership commitment as a critical success factor for Kaizen implementation, alongside workers' training and development. Micro business owners must be willing to lead by example, allocate time for improvement activities, and sustain momentum over time.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency's Kaizen projects in Ghana have emphasised the importance of embedding Kaizen principles at the leadership level. One of my old colleagues at the Business Resource Centre once noted that "the Japanese government is highly committed to the growth and development of SMEs" and that this institutional commitment has been instrumental in creating effective support systems. For micro business owners in Ghana, adopting this mindset means treating Kaizen not as a one-time training event but as an ongoing management philosophy that guides daily operations and strategic decisions.

Accessing Institutional Support and Networks

Micro businesses in Ghana do not have to implement Kaizen in isolation. A robust ecosystem of support institutions, including the Ghana Enterprises Agency, JICA, UNIDO, and Business Resource Centres across the country provides training, technical assistance, and networking opportunities. The GEA operates more than 209 Business Advisory Centres across Ghana, providing business development support to enterprises outside the main commercial centres.

The GEA has mainstreamed Kaizen into its core operations, training over 33,478 micro and small enterprises through initiatives such as the Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works, the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, on which i personally taught this in one of the modules, where I took over 800 participants in Ada East & Kpone Katamanso as the lead facilitator and the Bizbox Project. The ILO's experience in Ghana further demonstrates that management training combining the Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) programme with basic Kaizen elements significantly improves the performance of small firms. Micro business owners should actively seek out these institutional resources, which are often provided at minimal or no cost, as a strategic lever for scale-up.

Conclusion: How Kaizen Has Driven Business Success in Ghana

The evidence from Ghana's experience with Kaizen demonstrates a clear pattern of success that positions this Japanese philosophy as a proven pathway for micro business scale-up. Since the launch of the UNIDO Kaizen Expansion Project in 2022, more than 200 enterprises have improved productivity, product quality, operational efficiency, and overall business performance. Over 2,800 enterprises, half of them women-led, strengthened their capabilities in enterprise performance management. A further 142 firms achieved improvements in productivity, energy efficiency, and waste reduction, while firms adopted 40 new technologies.

The success of Kaizen in Ghana is rooted in several factors that make it particularly well-suited to the micro business context. First, Kaizen's incremental, low-cost approach aligns with the resource constraints that characterise micro enterprises. Unlike expensive technology solutions or large-scale restructuring, Kaizen focuses on small, continuous improvements that can be implemented with existing resources. Second, Kaizen's emphasis on human development and participation resonates with Ghana's collectivist cultural values and the people-centred nature of micro businesses. Third, the institutional support ecosystem, including GEA, JICA, UNIDO, and the network of Business Resource Centres has made Kaizen accessible to businesses across all regions of Ghana.

The transformative experiences of some Ghanaian businesses illustrate the tangible benefits of Kaizen adoption. Some grew their workforce from 17 to 26 employees, invested in new machinery, and improved product quality through Kaizen-driven process improvements. Others doubled their daily output from one and a half bags to three bags of gari through workplace organisation and process optimisation. Another rose from a micro enterprise to a national Kaizen award winner, demonstrating that scale-up is achievable through sustained commitment to continuous improvement.

The call by Ghana's Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry to make Kaizen a permanent service within the GEA reflects the growing recognition that this approach is not merely a training programme but a strategic national asset. With GEA positioning itself as a regional centre of excellence for Kaizen in West Africa, the potential for micro businesses to leverage this methodology for growth has never been greater.

For Ghanaian micro business owners, the message is clear: Kaizen offers a structured, practical, and proven pathway to scale up. By committing to continuous improvement, one small change at a time, micro enterprises can overcome the constraints that have historically limited their growth and position themselves for sustainable success in Ghana's evolving economy.

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Kweku Hammond, Senior Sales & Marketing / Faculty, Nova Business School Africa

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.