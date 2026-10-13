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Over 38,000 commercial, 150,000 residential customers unbilled – Ghana Water MD

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  13 October 2026 5:24pm
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The Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited (GWL), Adam Mutawakilu, has disclosed that more than 38,000 commercial customers and 150,000 residential customers are currently not being billed by the company.

He said bringing these customers into the billing system was central to efforts to improve revenue collection and achieve financial self-sufficiency by June 2027.

Appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, Mr Mutawakilu said the company is targeting a 120 per cent increase in its current revenue by June next year through improved customer identification, metering and billing.

"We have about 73,000 commercial customers we are yet to interrogate. Only 34,000 are billed. 38,800 are unbilled. I believe that if we capture them, as is being done now, so that means more than 50% of our commercial customers are unbilled,” he said.

Mr Mutawakilu said capturing the unbilled commercial customers could significantly increase the company’s monthly revenue.

He further disclosed that more than 150,000 residential customers were also unbilled, describing their capture as a major opportunity to boost revenue.

“Ensuring that everybody is metered and pay the right water bill. That is a huge addition,” he said.

Mr Mutawakilu added that the company had so far metered about 521 commercial customers, with the exercise still ongoing.

According to him, management is working to ensure that all customers are properly captured and billed for their water consumption as part of broader efforts to strengthen the company’s finances and reduce its dependence on government support

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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