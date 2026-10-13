Afenyo-Markin urges stronger media scrutiny of public institutions

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has called on journalists to intensify their investigative work and hold public institutions accountable, following recent major narcotics-related incidents.

Speaking at the launch of the 30th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards and the inauguration of the Awards Committee last week, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the media had a constitutional responsibility to pursue matters of national concern, particularly where parliamentary attempts to investigate them had encountered procedural obstacles.

The Minority Leader’s comment followed the Speaker of Parliament's decision not to admit a Minority-sponsored motion seeking a parliamentary inquiry.

He maintained that the freedom and independence of the press, as guaranteed under Chapter 12 of the 1992 Constitution, remained essential to democratic accountability and the protection of national interest.

Referring to Article 162(5) of the Constitution, the Minority Leader reminded journalists of the media's responsibility to uphold the accountability of government to Ghanaians.

Concern over narcotics trafficking

Mr Afenyo-Markin expressed concern about reports of increasing narcotics-related incidents involving the country and the potential consequences for the country's international reputation, border security and legitimate export trade.

Citing research published by JoyNews, he stated that 28 drug busts involving Ghana had been recorded since March 2025, including 11 major cocaine cases, with the estimated street value of the cocaine seizures ranging between US$1.3 billion and US$1.7 billion.

He also referred to information attributed to Belgian Customs concerning Ghana's ranking among countries of origin for cocaine entering Belgium.

The Minority Leader argued that the developments required a thorough investigation into the effectiveness of Ghana's port surveillance, border security and narcotics enforcement systems.

He further expressed concern that the heightened international scrutiny associated with narcotics trafficking could adversely affect legitimate Ghanaian exporters through additional cargo inspections and related costs.

Parliamentary oversight

On the Minority Caucus’ recent attempt to secure a parliamentary investigation into major narcotics incidents, the leader said the caucus had initiated a recall of Parliament and presented a motion seeking a bipartisan inquiry into the country's narcotics enforcement and border security systems.

He said the Speaker's decision not to admit the motion had prevented the house from considering the proposed investigation.

He maintained that the development made independent media scrutiny even more important, particularly where questions of public accountability remained unresolved.

The Minority Leader also criticised the actions of state security institutions in connection with the arrest of Salomey Awiti Bafoh and the reported attempted arrest of the Member of

Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, on the premises of the High Court.

He described these developments as part of what he considered a diversion from the larger questions surrounding narcotics trafficking and national security.

Charge to journalists

On the significance of the GJA Media Awards, Mr Afenyo-Markin commended the association for sustaining three decades of recognition for excellence in journalism.

He said the awards provided an important opportunity to recognise journalists who demonstrated independence, professional integrity and a commitment to exposing wrongdoing in the public interest.

He encouraged the newly inaugurated Awards Committee to attach particular importance to courage, independence and measurable public impact when evaluating entries for the 30th edition.

Mr Afenyo-Markin reaffirmed the Minority Caucus' commitment to defending press freedom and protecting journalists against state overreach.

He congratulated the GJA leadership and members of the Awards Committee, expressing the hope that the anniversary edition would further strengthen journalism and its contribution to democratic accountability.

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