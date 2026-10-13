Republic Bank JoyNews Habitat Fair to connect prospective homeowners with exhibitors in Ho from October 16 to 18

Financial constraints and difficulties saving enough money remain major obstacles for some prospective homeowners, as the Republic Bank JoyNews Habitat Fair prepares to open in Ho from October 16 to 18, 2026.

The three-day event, scheduled for the Ho Sports Stadium, will connect prospective homeowners with exhibitors and give participants the opportunity to explore options related to construction, interior decoration, furniture, home security, and other aspects of home improvement.

For Cecilia Asare, who currently lives with her parents, the cost of living independently remains a major concern.

She said moving out without sufficient financial resources could leave her struggling to meet her basic needs.

“Hmm, first, money. Second, if I leave my parents’ house, I’ll go hungry,” she said.

Despite the financial challenges, Cecilia hopes to gain ideas from the fair on how to create a comfortable home that reflects her needs and personality.

She said she would prefer interior designs and furniture that express who she is.

“When it comes to the design, I’ll go for something that really talks about my personality. The moment it comes to my home, it should show you that this is who I am without talking so much,” she said.

Another prospective homeowner, Michael Akomeah, identified saving towards a home as a challenge because of his existing investment commitments.

“I’m doing some investment. That’s why,” he said, explaining why he had found it difficult to save towards homeownership.

He welcomed the opportunity to participate in the fair, which is intended to help prospective homeowners explore products and services that could support their plans.

The Republic Bank JoyNews Habitat Fair aims to bring prospective homeowners closer to their homeownership goals by connecting them with businesses and service providers across the housing industry.

The event will run from October 16 to 18, 2026, at the Ho Sports Stadium, with activities scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore options in construction, interior decoration, furniture, home security and other home-related services.

The fair is expected to provide a platform for prospective homeowners to discover available products and services as they work towards turning their homeownership aspirations into reality.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.