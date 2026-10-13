Vice President calls for wider access to Ghana’s political party histories

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called for wider access to publications documenting Ghana’s political party histories, stressing the importance of historical knowledge in deepening public understanding of the country’s governance institutions and constitutional arrangements.

She said making such records accessible to the public would enable citizens to better understand the political experiences that have shaped the Republic and equip them to participate more meaningfully in the country’s political life.

Speaking at the launch of six historiographies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, October 13, the Vice President emphasised that knowledge of political history should not be confined to people who experienced the events first-hand.

According to her, documenting the country’s political journey and making the resulting publications widely available would help preserve important historical records for present and future generations.

“Familiarity with our governance institutions, with our constitutional arrangements, and the political experiences that have shaped our Republic” is important for meaningful civic participation, she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang explained that citizens who have access to such knowledge are better positioned to understand the institutions and processes that govern the country, as well as the historical developments that have influenced Ghana’s political system.

She noted that historical understanding should extend beyond those who lived through particular political periods, arguing that younger generations and other members of the public should also have opportunities to learn from the country’s political experiences.

"When that knowledge is accessible, citizens are better placed to participate meaningfully in political life. The knowledge of history is also not restricted to those who have lived through it," she added.

The Vice President expressed the hope that the newly launched publications would be distributed to a broad range of institutions and individuals to ensure that the historical accounts reach a wider audience.

“It is my hope that these publications will reach libraries, research institutions, private spaces, and public officials too,” she said.

She also encouraged regional and constituency executives of the NDC to keep copies of the publications in their offices, alongside other important historical documents.

According to her, making the books available at the party’s various organisational levels would provide members and visitors with opportunities to engage with the party’s history and learn more about the developments that have shaped its evolution.

The launch of the six historiographies provides an opportunity to preserve accounts of the NDC’s political journey and make them available for research, institutional reference and public education.

The publications, she indicated, should therefore be treated as important reference materials that can contribute to a deeper understanding of Ghana’s governance structures, constitutional development and political experiences.

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