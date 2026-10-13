Ghana signs UAE deal to create 5,000 overseas jobs

The government has signed an agreement with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) company to facilitate the recruitment of up to 5,000 Ghanaian workers for construction, building maintenance and facilities management jobs in Dubai.

The Minister responsible for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Masa Depan Building Maintenance L.L.C., represented by its Managing Director, Junhong Deng. Recruitment will be carried out in phases, beginning with an initial batch of 500 workers, based on the company’s employment requirements.

Under the agreement, the Ministry will coordinate recruitment in Ghana, verify job demands and employment contracts, facilitate skills testing and certification, and provide pre-departure orientation on UAE labour laws, workplace safety and workers’ rights.

The arrangement is also intended to reduce irregular recruitment, prevent abuses involving recruitment fees and promote safe and orderly labour migration.

Masa Depan Building Maintenance L.L.C. will directly employ the recruited workers and take responsibility for their wages, accommodation, insurance and other employer obligations.

The company will also cover specified costs in the UAE, including visa and work permit fees, medical examinations, health insurance and air tickets from Ghana to the UAE.

To safeguard the welfare of the workers, the agreement provides for occupational safety training, protective equipment, a worker welfare officer and a mechanism for submitting complaints without charge or retaliation.

A Joint Working Committee will also monitor recruitment, employment conditions and the implementation of the agreement.

The government says the partnership will expand access to international employment while strengthening protections against exploitation and unfair recruitment practices.

It is also expected to support skills transfer and help returning workers reintegrate into Ghana’s labour market, with recruitment and deployment conducted in phases under the applicable labour laws of both countries.

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