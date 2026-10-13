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Ablakwa urges Africans not to view immigrants as threat to national progress

Source: adomonline.com  
  13 October 2026 5:33am
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The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged African countries to view immigrants as contributors to national development rather than threats to economic progress.

He said African countries could manage migration through effective regulation while respecting free movement protocols and protecting the rights of travellers.

Mr Ablakwa made the remarks during an interview on TV3 on Saturday, October 10, 2026, while reacting to renewed tensions in South Africa following developments surrounding an apex court decision on the rights of asylum seekers.

“We should not see immigrants and people who travel using our free movement protocols as people who are detrimental to our national progress. They are not parasites,” he said.

He argued that countries could establish arrangements that regulate migration without violating the rights of people who travel across borders.

“We can have an arrangement where we have regulated migration, where the free movement protocols are respected, where the rights of all persons are not violated just because they are travellers,” he added.

Describing himself as a perpetual optimist about Africa’s future, the Foreign Affairs Minister said he remained confident in the continent’s integration agenda.

He reaffirmed his belief in the vision of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, that African countries could unite politically to achieve economic emancipation.

According to him, although the continent has overcome significant challenges associated with colonialism, imperialism and political subjugation, it must now intensify efforts to tackle poverty and economic underdevelopment.

“We have won the battle against political subjugation, colonialism, imperialism. We now must win the war against poverty, the war against economic underdevelopment. And I believe that can be achieved,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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