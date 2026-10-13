Cyber attacks in Africa grow faster than global rate, report finds

Nearly 70,000 cyber events were recorded across the continent in 2025, with financial services, technology and public institutions among the main targets.

Cyber attacks in Africa increased by 421.4% between 2016 and 2025, outpacing the global increase of 307.3%, according to a new report examining the security risks facing the continent’s expanding digital economy.

The figures indicate that if Africa recorded 100 cyberattacks in 2016, the equivalent figure would have risen to about 521 by 2025. Globally, an equivalent starting figure of 100 would have increased to about 407.

In other words, the African figure grew to more than five times its 2016 level over nine years, while the global figure rose to just over four times its starting level.

The comparison illustrates the faster growth in observed cyber activity in Africa, although the figures do not establish that every African country experienced the same increase or that attacks rose at a constant rate throughout the period.

The Africa Cybersecurity Whitepaper: Africa’s Digital Defense Race says 69,236 cyber events targeting African organisations were observed in 2025, equivalent to approximately one recorded event every eight minutes.

The report draws on Mastercard Cyber Insights, industry research, law-enforcement intelligence and interviews with cybersecurity experts to examine the threats confronting Africa’s digital infrastructure and the measures needed to strengthen its defences.

It focuses on South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco and Kenya, which together accounted for 54.7% of the cyber events observed across Africa in 2025.

The findings come as digital payments, financial technology, e-commerce, mobile connectivity and online public services continue to expand, increasing the importance of securing the systems that support businesses, governments and consumers.

Financial services and public institutions among key targets

Technology companies, public-sector institutions and financial services organisations accounted for 44% of observed cyber threat activity across Africa, the report says.

These sectors support essential digital services, including financial transactions, business operations and government services, making their systems important targets for cybercriminals.

The report also points to the increasingly organised nature of cybercrime. More than 60% of attributed cyber events were linked to black-hat hackers and organised cybercriminal groups.

Black-hat hackers are individuals or groups who use their technical skills to gain unauthorised access to computer systems, steal information, disrupt services or make money illegally.

The report examines the methods used by cyber attackers, the industries and digital assets they target, and the state of cybersecurity regulation, governance and national preparedness.

Africa’s expanding digital economy is creating new opportunities for businesses and consumers, but it is also increasing the need to protect online transactions, personal information and critical infrastructure.

The report projects that the continent’s digital payments market could reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, while its artificial intelligence economy could grow to $16.5 billion by the end of the decade.

As more economic activity moves online, weaknesses in digital security can expose organisations to fraud, service disruptions and unauthorised access to sensitive information.

The report warns that cybercrime can undermine public confidence in digital services, increase operating costs and slow innovation.

Small and medium-sized enterprises may also face risks as they adopt digital tools but lack the resources or specialist personnel available to larger organisations.

Governments and financial institutions face similar challenges in protecting the systems on which public services and financial transactions depend.

Shortage of cybersecurity professionals

A shortage of skilled cybersecurity workers is another challenge identified by the report. Africa has approximately 200,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions, representing a 23% workforce gap, according to the findings.

The shortage raises concerns about whether organisations have enough trained personnel to identify vulnerabilities, monitor suspicious activity, investigate incidents and respond to attacks.

Strengthening the workforce will require investment in cybersecurity education, professional training and the development of skills needed to protect increasingly complex digital systems.

The report also examines cybersecurity regulation and governance, as well as differences in national readiness across the four countries studied.

The whitepaper identifies four priority actions to improve cyber resilience across the continent, although the provided summary does not specify them individually.

Its broader findings point to the need for stronger protection of critical digital infrastructure, improved preparedness for cyber incidents, effective governance and investment in cybersecurity skills.

The report argues that cybersecurity must remain a strategic concern as African economies become more dependent on digital services.

The scale of observed cyber activity, the concentration of threats in key economic sectors and the shortage of skilled professionals highlight the challenges facing organisations seeking to protect their systems.

For African countries expanding digital payments, online public services and technology-driven businesses, the task is to ensure that security measures keep pace with the growth of the digital economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.