King Mohammed VI urges private sector to create youth jobs and spread benefits of growth

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has urged businesses to increase investment and create more jobs for young people, while calling for the benefits of economic growth to be shared more fairly across the country.

Addressing Parliament at the opening of the 12th legislature, the King outlined a new phase of development aimed at strengthening Morocco’s economy, reducing regional inequalities and improving citizens’ living conditions.

He called on the private sector to play a greater role through productive investment, innovation, exports and sustainable job creation. Economic transformation, he stressed, requires businesses to complement state policies and reforms by expanding productive activities.

Youth employment was a prominent development priority. The King advocated an integrated approach linking education, skills development and access to economic opportunities, with training better aligned to labour-market needs.

The aim is to give young people clearer prospects, support social mobility and ensure equal opportunities, while responding to their aspirations for freedom, dignity and stability.

The King also emphasised that sustained growth should translate into better public services and tangible improvements in everyday life. Reducing disparities between regions and distributing economic gains more equitably would be central to that effort.

To support Morocco’s competitiveness and resilience, he called for new national strategies covering water, energy and food security, industrial development, the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

He also urged faster action to establish strategic reserves and secure supplies of essential goods, helping the country reduce external dependence and withstand crises.

On territorial reform, the King called for an end to delays in implementing advanced regionalisation and administrative deconcentration. He urged the transfer of powers, staff and financial resources to regions and provinces so that policies could better reflect local needs and stimulate investment.

Turning to migration, he announced that Morocco would present its partners with a new strategic vision based on co-development, economic competitiveness and regional stability. He said international commitments should rest on reciprocity and respect for Morocco’s sovereignty.

The King reminded parliamentarians that their mandate carried both political responsibility and a moral commitment to citizens, urging them to fulfil their legislative and oversight duties and help turn national ambitions into concrete results.

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