Assemblies of God requires pastors to resign before entering partisan politics – Rev. Wengam

The Assemblies of God, Ghana, requires pastors seeking to pursue active partisan politics to step down from their ministerial positions, citing provisions in the church’s constitution and code of conduct designed to protect its unity.

The church’s General Superintendent, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, explained that the rule applies to pastors who intend to contest political party primaries or otherwise pursue active partisan political roles.

He said the policy allows worshippers with different political affiliations to remain united in their faith without their political differences creating divisions within congregations.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, October 12, Rev. Wengam said the requirement was consistent with the church’s global practice, although other denominations might permit their ministers to engage in partisan politics.

“Assemblies of God, it can’t happen. You must resign as the pastor of the church,” he said, adding that the rule was enforced during the 2024 election period when two pastors under his leadership resigned after contesting party primaries.

He maintained that the restriction did not prevent individuals from pursuing political ambitions but required them to relinquish their pastoral responsibilities before doing so.

“It’s a calling, but we are saying that lay down your tools as a pastor. And then pursue your calling,” he added.

Rev. Wengam’s comments come ahead of the 2026 World Assemblies of God Congress, scheduled to take place in Ghana from October 14 to 16.

The gathering is expected to bring together church leaders from across the world and will be the first time the congress is held on the African continent.

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