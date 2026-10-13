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John Jinapor, Italian Ambassador explore opportunities for energy sector investment

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  13 October 2026 5:50am
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Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has held talks with Italy’s Ambassador to Ghana, Laura Ranalli, on strengthening bilateral cooperation and attracting investment into Ghana’s energy sector.

In a Facebook post on Monday, October 12, Dr Jinapor said he hosted the Italian envoy for what he described as a productive and constructive engagement, with discussions focusing on deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The Minister said the meeting explored opportunities to partner with Italian companies to unlock investment and support the development of Ghana’s energy sector.

The proposed collaboration is expected to align with Ghana’s energy priorities while creating avenues for stronger business partnerships between the two countries.

Dr Jinapor expressed optimism about the prospects for closer Ghana–Italy relations, saying he looked forward to deepening the strategic partnership to support the country’s energy objectives and sustainable economic growth.

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