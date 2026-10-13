UK Investment Roadshow opens in London to advance UK-Ghana growth partnership

The UK Investment Roadshow 2026 opens in London today, bringing together investors, businesses and key stakeholders to unlock investment opportunities under the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership.

Held under the theme, “From Confidence to Capital: Unlocking the Next Wave of Growth through Strategic Investment,” the roadshow aims to turn commitments under the partnership into concrete trade, investment and commercial outcomes.

It builds on the GhanaUK Investment Summit held in London in June, featuring a programme of investor meetings, business showcases, and networking sessions focused on sectors critical to economic growth, industrialisation, and regional trade.

Connecting investors with opportunities

Participants will hear from Claire Innes, Deputy Director of the Growth Directorate at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO); Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom; and Augustus Goosie Tanoh, Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme.

Business leaders, project sponsors and investment partners will also take part, giving investors direct access to decision-makers and insights into Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda.

The roadshow follows the UK-Ghana Trade and Investment Summit organised by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce in September. Its Deal Room and Investment Matchmaking Session generated investor interest in opportunities worth more than £250 million, drawn from a broader pipeline exceeding £1.4 billion.

These opportunities span agribusiness, pharmaceuticals and health technology, financial services, infrastructure and the circular economy. Many are now being discussed with prospective investors and strategic partners.

“The UK Investment Roadshow is the Growth Partnership in action, connecting UK investors with credible opportunities in Ghana and building on our strong momentum to unlock investment, create jobs and turn shared ambition into practical economic opportunities for both countries,” said Dr Christian Rogg, British High Commissioner to Ghana.

Turning interest into action

The roadshow is taking place alongside AFSIC – Investing in Africa, which organisers describe as the largest annual Africa-focused investment event held outside the continent.

It will give Ghanaian businesses, project sponsors and government partners access to a global investor audience to showcase investment-ready opportunities.

“This strategic event represents an important next step in converting interest into action. Building on the relationships and opportunities created during the Summit, it provides a platform to showcase Ghana’s investment potential, facilitate business-to-business connections and advance commercially viable discussions with investors seeking opportunities in Africa,” said Adjoba Kyiamah, Executive Director of the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce.

Roundtable and deal room engagements

The programme includes an Investment Opportunities Roundtable hosted by British Expertise International and a dedicated Ghana Country Investment Session at the AFSIC Summit.

It will culminate in a Ghana Investor Deal Room Day, where investors will engage directly with businesses, project sponsors and government partners on investment-ready opportunities.

Activities will take place at several locations in London, including the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge.

The programme is being delivered by the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce and the UK Government’s flagship Jobs and Economic Transformation (JET) programme in Ghana, as part of efforts to accelerate bilateral trade and investment.

By helping investor interest develop into commercial partnerships, the roadshow seeks to deepen economic ties between the UK and Ghana and deliver lasting value for both countries.

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