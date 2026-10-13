Football | National

LA 2028: Black Queens hold final training session ahead of second leg against Mauritius

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  13 October 2026 6:44am
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Ghana held their final training session on Monday evening ahead of facing Mauritius in the second leg of their 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Black Queens trained at the Essipong Stadium hours after Mauritius had held their final training session also at the venue.

All 24 players were involved in the session as Kim Lars Bjorkegren finetunes his side for the second leg of the second round fixture.

The Black Queens pose a 3-0 lead from the first leg after Abigail Kim, Alice Kusi and Benedicte Simon all squad during the first encounter last week.

The second leg against Mauritius is scheduled for a 15:00 GMT kickoff at the Essipong Stadium, with the venue hosting a competitive game for the first time after being closed down for seven years.

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