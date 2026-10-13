LA 2028: Black Queens hold final training session ahead of second leg against Mauritius

Ghana held their final training session on Monday evening ahead of facing Mauritius in the second leg of their 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Black Queens trained at the Essipong Stadium hours after Mauritius had held their final training session also at the venue.

All 24 players were involved in the session as Kim Lars Bjorkegren finetunes his side for the second leg of the second round fixture.

The Black Queens visited students of the Sekondi College ahead of training at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Monday evening. Ghana face Mauritius in the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers on Tuesday at 3pm. #JoySports https://t.co/pCchLCab6n — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) October 12, 2026

The Black Queens pose a 3-0 lead from the first leg after Abigail Kim, Alice Kusi and Benedicte Simon all squad during the first encounter last week.

The second leg against Mauritius is scheduled for a 15:00 GMT kickoff at the Essipong Stadium, with the venue hosting a competitive game for the first time after being closed down for seven years.

The Black Queens visited students of the Sekondi College ahead of training at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Monday evening. Ghana face Mauritius in the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers on Tuesday at 3pm. #JoySports https://t.co/pCchLCab6n — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) October 12, 2026

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