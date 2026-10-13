LA 2028: Black Queens pumped up for second leg of Mauritius tie

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana will look to wrap up qualification in the second round of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games when they host Mauritius in the second leg at the Essipong Stadium on Tuesday.
The Black Queens go into the fixture with a commanding advantage, having beaten their opponents 3-0 in the first meeting last week, Thursday, at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius.
Kim Lars Bjorkegren's side are chasing Olympic Games football for the first time, having failed to reach the heights since the introduction of women's football at the summer games in 1996.
The winner of the tie over two legs will advance into the next stage of the competition, where they will face one of Uganda or Zambia in the third round of the qualifiers.
Mauritius, on the other hand, will be playing for pride and will hope to cause an upset away from home after a difficult first leg.
Björkegren’s team held their final training session at the Essipong Stadium on Monday evening, with the Swedish trainer going on to address the media.
Kim Lars Bjorkegren speaks ahead of tomorrow’s game against Mauritius Ghana face Mauritius in the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers at 3pm at Essipong #JoySports https://t.co/Lj6sL13qE3— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) October 12, 2026
The coach is expected to maintain the core of the side that won in Mauritius but could also rotate to give opportunities to other players.
The match is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 15:00 GMT at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi-Takoradi.
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