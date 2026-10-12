Ablakwa: Ghana’s Embassies, High Commissions to support World Assemblies of God Congress

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has assured organisers of the World Assemblies of God Congress of diplomatic and protocol support from Ghana’s embassies and high commissions across 73 countries.

The assurance followed a meeting with the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, and his delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The engagement centred on preparations for the international religious gathering, which Ghana has the distinction of hosting as the first African country to receive the privilege.

The Ministry’s involvement is expected to support the organisers as they prepare to welcome participants for the congress later this week.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all our embassies and high commissions across 73 countries are delighted to be offering diplomatic and protocol support, as we have done for many organisations, and consistent with our traditions,” Mr Ablakwa said.

He said Ghana remained committed to supporting international organisations and events in keeping with its diplomatic traditions. The Minister also expressed his best wishes for a successful and life-transforming congress, adding that the gathering offered an opportunity for the country to showcase its warmth, stability and democratic credentials to the world.

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