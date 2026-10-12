ECG to undertake maintenance work in parts of Accra from October 12 to 16

Parts of the Accra West Region are expected to experience temporary power outages from Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16, as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) undertakes maintenance work.

The planned interruptions are scheduled between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on the respective days, with different communities affected based on the maintenance schedule.

On Monday, October 12, the affected areas include Mile 7 Estates, Caledonia Hotel, Great Gardens, Fountain Gate Church, ECO Block, Franco Estate, Pokuase BSP, and Koans Estate, as well as nearby communities.

For Tuesday, October 13, the outage is expected to affect Ameriya Last Stop and surrounding areas.

Communities scheduled to experience interruptions on Wednesday, October 14, include Tabora Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6, Bankyease, Race Course, Alhaji, Kwashiebu, Gbawe Bulemin, Gonse, Joma, Agbozome and CP, alongside adjoining areas.

On Thursday, October 15, the affected locations are Mallam Junction, Weija Gbawe Municipal Hospital, South McCarthy, Sampa Valley, Kokrobite, Oshiyie, Old Bortianor, Old Aplaku, Abease, Achiama, Obeyeyie and Ayikai Doblo, as well as surrounding communities.

The final phase on Friday, October 16, will affect Kotoku, Papase, Chinto, Doblo, and Medie, as well as nearby areas.

Residents and businesses in the affected communities are advised to plan for the temporary disruption and make the necessary arrangements to minimise inconvenience during the scheduled maintenance period.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.