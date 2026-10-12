LA28: Desmond Ofei invites 32 Black Meteors players for Libya clash

Ghana’s Black Meteors will begin preparations on Monday, October 12, for their CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Libya, with head coach Desmond Ofei inviting 32 players to camp.

The team will assemble at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram ahead of the two-legged encounter, slated for the November 9–17 international window.

The squad will be “trimmed” down ahead of the fixtures, according to the Ghana FA.

Ghana will travel to Libya for the first leg before hosting the return fixture.

The Black Meteors must win on aggregate to advance to the final qualifying round, where they will face either Equatorial Guinea U-23 or Niger U-23.

The qualification campaign consists of three rounds and will determine the seven nations that join hosts Egypt at the eight-team U-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Black Meteors last featured at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004.

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