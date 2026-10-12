Joyce Bawah Mogtari cites infrastructure, healthcare reforms as evidence of Mahama’s development agenda

Senior Presidential Advisor and Presidential Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Senior Presidential Advisor and Senior Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has highlighted the government’s infrastructure, healthcare and economic management initiatives as evidence of its commitment to addressing the needs of Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post on Monday, October 12, 2026, she said a retired military officer based in the Ahafo Region had expressed confidence in the President’s leadership, describing it as purposeful and guided by a clear sense of direction.

“I have watched developments across our country with keen interest, and I believe President John Dramani Mahama is leading with a clear sense of purpose and direction,” the officer was quoted as saying.

Ms Bawah Mogtari pointed to the Big Push infrastructure programme, efforts to ensure contractors meet agreed timelines, the National Health Insurance Scheme, Free Primary Healthcare and the Ghana Medical Trust Fund as initiatives aimed at addressing longstanding development challenges.

She also highlighted work in energy, agribusiness, education, local government and transportation as part of a broader effort to strengthen the economy and expand opportunities.

She further commended what she described as progress in economic management under President Mahama and Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, citing a renewed commitment to fiscal responsibility and prudent public borrowing.

She said the Resetting Ghana agenda should promote equitable development and ensure that opportunities and public services reach ordinary Ghanaians, particularly women and children.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.