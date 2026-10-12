GES to consult stakeholders on academic calendar adjustments

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is considering alternative ways to recover lessons lost during the nearly two-week strike by teacher unions, including shortening break periods and extending regular school hours.

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Fenyi, disclosed this in an interview on October 10.

According to him, the GES will consult relevant stakeholders to determine the most appropriate measures to address the lost instructional time and minimise its impact on the academic calendar.

READ ALSO: Education Ministry welcomes suspension of teachers’ strike

“We will engage all stakeholders to explore the best ways to make up for the lessons lost during the strike period,” Mr Fenyi said.

He urged the public to allow the Service and other stakeholders time to assess the situation and consider practical solutions before deciding on the way forward.

Mr Fenyi also clarified that extending the academic calendar was not the only option available to recover the missed lessons.

“Academic extension isn't the only way to make up for lost lessons. Break time could be shortened, or regular school hours extended,” he stated.

The strike began on September 25 and was suspended on Friday, October 9, following engagements between the teacher unions and government stakeholders.

The industrial action disrupted teaching and learning, raising concerns about how schools would complete their academic programmes within the scheduled calendar.

If approved, the measures would help schools make up for lessons missed during the strike while keeping the academic calendar on track.

However, no final decision has been announced on whether the academic calendar will be extended or alternative adjustments will be introduced.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.