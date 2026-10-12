National

Youth employment must remain central to Ghana’s economic reset – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  12 October 2026 10:04am
Joyce Bawah Mogtari
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Senior Presidential Advisor and Senior Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has stressed the need for Ghana’s economic reforms and development investments to translate into sustainable jobs and meaningful opportunities for young people.

In a Facebook post on Monday, October 12, she acknowledged that youth unemployment, particularly among graduates, remained a serious national concern, noting that young people wanted jobs, dignity and opportunities to build meaningful lives.

She said government alone could not provide every job but had a responsibility to create conditions that allow businesses to invest, industries to expand and employment opportunities to emerge.

Ms Bawah Mogtari said investments in infrastructure, energy, agriculture and human capital were important because they could help establish the foundations for a stronger economy and greater employment opportunities.

She argued that such investments should be viewed not merely as projects but as building blocks for a more hopeful future for the country’s youth.

She called for patience, purpose and collective responsibility in pursuing the national development agenda.

According to her, Ghanaians should support initiatives that are working while holding government accountable where it falls short, stressing that the broader goal must be to build a country where opportunity is accessible to all rather than reserved for a privileged few.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group