Youth employment must remain central to Ghana’s economic reset – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Senior Presidential Advisor and Senior Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has stressed the need for Ghana’s economic reforms and development investments to translate into sustainable jobs and meaningful opportunities for young people.

In a Facebook post on Monday, October 12, she acknowledged that youth unemployment, particularly among graduates, remained a serious national concern, noting that young people wanted jobs, dignity and opportunities to build meaningful lives.

She said government alone could not provide every job but had a responsibility to create conditions that allow businesses to invest, industries to expand and employment opportunities to emerge.

Ms Bawah Mogtari said investments in infrastructure, energy, agriculture and human capital were important because they could help establish the foundations for a stronger economy and greater employment opportunities.

She argued that such investments should be viewed not merely as projects but as building blocks for a more hopeful future for the country’s youth.

She called for patience, purpose and collective responsibility in pursuing the national development agenda.

According to her, Ghanaians should support initiatives that are working while holding government accountable where it falls short, stressing that the broader goal must be to build a country where opportunity is accessible to all rather than reserved for a privileged few.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.