Over 90% of people displaced by Savannah conflict back home – Muntaka

The Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, says more than 90 per cent of people displaced by conflict in the Savannah Region returned to their homes within three months following security interventions and mediation.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, October 12, 2026, he said the violence had displaced more than 40,000 people, with some fleeing to Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

The Minister described the situation as a major security challenge that required a curfew, security operations and dialogue to contain the violence and facilitate the return of residents.

“Then you have a situation that escalates, and you have over 40,000 people displaced, moving to Côte d'Ivoire, to Burkina Faso, to the streets,” he said.

According to Mr Muntaka, the authorities intervened as tensions rose, establishing a committee to support mediation between the parties.

“We set up the committee. We went into mediation. I mean, tempers were so high,” he said.

He explained that the response helped restore calm and enabled more than 90 per cent of those displaced to return home within three months.

The Minister said a standing committee had also been established to sustain dialogue between the communities.

“We've set up a standing committee so they keep talking to each other,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Gbenyiri Conflict: Thousands displaced as humanitarian crisis deepens in Savannah Region

Mr Muntaka noted that the affected communities shared longstanding family and social ties, despite the disagreements that had escalated into violence.

“They've intermarried; and then some misunderstanding comes, and it gets out of hand,” he said.

He cited the return of displaced residents as part of the progress made in addressing communal conflicts, while acknowledging the demands such situations placed on security personnel.

“Sometimes, until I became Minister, I didn't know how much our security people sacrificed for you and me to have the comfort that we are having,” he said.

The Minister maintained that Ghana’s overall security situation had improved since 2025, pointing to a reduction in curfews nationwide and a period of 150 days without gunfire in the volatile Upper East town of Bawku.

“Ghana is much safer even today than it was in 2025,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.