National | Top Story

Ghana had no single gadget to detect narcotics when we took office – Muntaka

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  12 October 2026 10:14am
Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, says Ghana had no gadget to scan for narcotics when he assumed office in 2025, describing the gap as a major obstacle to efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, October 12, he said the lack of detection equipment hampered the country’s ability to identify narcotics being moved through its territory.

"When we came, there was not a single gadget in this country that could detect narcotics."

"They [security operatives] use their physical eyes to check. So when the thing is going through the normal scan, and you suspect something, you will then use your eyes," he said.

Mr Muntaka said his Ministry had since worked to address the challenge and strengthen the fight against illicit drugs.

He identified narcotics trafficking as one of the major security concerns confronting Ghana, alongside ethnic conflicts and land disputes.

His comments come after recent narcotics busts outside Ghana, which have deepened calls for Ghana to enhance the fight against drug trafficking.

The Minister noted that a lot is being done across the various agencies to combat drug trafficking, assuring Ghanaians that the fight against narcotics would be won.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group