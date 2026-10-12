Ghana had no single gadget to detect narcotics when we took office – Muntaka

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, says Ghana had no gadget to scan for narcotics when he assumed office in 2025, describing the gap as a major obstacle to efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, October 12, he said the lack of detection equipment hampered the country’s ability to identify narcotics being moved through its territory.
"When we came, there was not a single gadget in this country that could detect narcotics."
"They [security operatives] use their physical eyes to check. So when the thing is going through the normal scan, and you suspect something, you will then use your eyes," he said.
Mr Muntaka said his Ministry had since worked to address the challenge and strengthen the fight against illicit drugs.
"When we came [to office], there was not a single gadget that could detect narcotics in this country." - Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak [Interior Minister] #JoySMS https://t.co/uovGIcARox— Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) October 12, 2026
He identified narcotics trafficking as one of the major security concerns confronting Ghana, alongside ethnic conflicts and land disputes.
His comments come after recent narcotics busts outside Ghana, which have deepened calls for Ghana to enhance the fight against drug trafficking.
The Minister noted that a lot is being done across the various agencies to combat drug trafficking, assuring Ghanaians that the fight against narcotics would be won.
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