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Mahama Ayariga visits Kumasi Central Market fire scene to assess damage

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  12 October 2026 9:54am
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Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has visited the scene of a recent fire outbreak at the Kumasi Central Market to assess the situation and obtain first-hand information on the incident.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, October 11, Mr Ayariga said the visit, which followed the outbreak two days earlier, was intended to help him understand the extent of the damage and the circumstances on the ground.

The Minister also acknowledged the potential impact of the incident on traders whose livelihoods may have been affected by the fire.

He expressed sympathy for those affected and said his thoughts were with them following the incident.

Mr Ayariga expressed hope that the necessary steps would be taken to support affected traders and strengthen measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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