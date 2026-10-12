Kumasi records third commercial fire in three days

The third major commercial fire has destroyed stalls and merchandise at Tafo Moro Market in Kumasi.

The fire gutted stalls at the popular second-hand shoe trading centre in the Old Tafo Municipality.

The blaze has disrupted trading, leaving affected traders to assess their losses and clear debris from their burnt stalls.

This is the third major commercial fire outbreak in Kumasi recorded in three days.

A mattress manufacturing company was engulfed in flames on Friday, destroying several products. Another fire incident was recorded at a section of the Kumasi Central Market on Friday evening.

The Morro Market fire incident adds to growing concerns about fire prevention and firefighting in the city.

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