“US Embassy introduced TRIBE Culture Fest to NSA, GTA” – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams says the United States Embassy introduced TRIBE Culture Fest to the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) ahead of activities planned around the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mr Adams made the disclosure on TV3 on Sunday, October 11, as he addressed questions surrounding the involvement of the private events organisation in the visa controversy.

According to the minister, the introduction took place during a meeting at the US Embassy, rather than through an arrangement initiated by his ministry.

“Tribe Fest Culture, I’m told, was introduced to the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Tourism Authority by the American Embassy. That is what my investigations told me,” he said.

The minister’s comments come amid scrutiny of arrangements involving TRIBE Culture Fest, the NSA and the GTA for activities linked to the World Cup in the United States.

The controversy has prompted questions about the submission of names to foreign embassies and the role of public institutions in supporting people seeking to travel for World Cup-related activities.

Mr Adams has maintained that the NSA did not inform his ministry of any agreement it had reached with the US Embassy concerning visa acquisition.

He also said the NSA’s engagements with the embassy were not necessarily related to the issuance of visas, distinguishing those discussions from the ministry’s own efforts to establish procedures for coordinating travel arrangements.

The Sports Ministry has previously maintained that its role included forwarding a request from the NSA seeking visa support for 90 people described as volunteers and event coordinators. The ministry has said forwarding the request did not amount to selecting the applicants or guaranteeing visa approvals.

The Minority in Parliament has called for a wider investigation into the roles of the Sports Ministry, NSA, GTA and TRIBE Culture Fest, arguing that the controversy raises questions that go beyond one official.

The allegations remain subject to investigation, with the relevant authorities expected to establish how the arrangements were made and whether any laws or procedures were breached.

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