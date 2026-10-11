Ziope undertakes initiative to build a technologically inclined community, commissions self-help ICT lab

The Chiefs and people of Ziope in the Agotime Ziope District of the Volta Region have undertaken an initiative aimed at building a technologically inclined community.

The initiative saw the commissioning of a well-equipped self-help information and communication technology lab for the community basic school, aimed at providing all-round training for pupils.

This would enable the pupils to study the practical aspects of ICT, unlike previously, when they only had the theory with illustrations on the boards.

The Ziope Community, under the leadership of Dufia, Togbe Kpoduave Ahiagba IV, instituted the Ngoryiza, 2024, to mobilise resources towards the development of the area.

Noticing the significance of information and communication technology in today’s world, proceeds from the 2025 celebrations were directed at the construction of a lab.

Community commitment

At the commissioning ceremony, Togbe Kpoduave Ahiagba IV lauded the community’s enthusiasm towards initiatives aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of the residents.

He identified their efforts towards the construction of a 4-unit nurses’ quarters to house staff posted to the community health centre, contributing to improved healthcare delivery in the area.

He eulogised Rev Mensah Djokoto for providing forty desktop computers for the proposed ICT lab, which is furnished with an air conditioner, robotic logistics and an internet connection.

“None of the public Junior High Schools in Ghana has this kind of logistics, as seen at the Ziope Basic School. I am happy we undertook this initiative to secure the future of our children and the Ziope community", he said.

Togbe Kpoduave Ahiagba IV urged them to continue to contribute towards such development initiatives, to drive development in the Ziope community.

“In unity we will find strength and development. If you bring a cedi and I bring a cedi, doesn't it become 2 cedis? Will your Cedi alone be able to do it? So we must continue on this agenda and not be tired as we have identified another project for next year”, he said.

Coding and robotics

Rev Mensah Djokoto explained that he was touched and took the decision with a friend to make such a significant contribution to the education of pupils in the community, in an attempt to give back to society.

He said that a zeal to ensure the pupils have an all-round ICT education prompted him to add coding and robotics to the centre, hence involving the Ghana Code Club.

The Founder and Director of Ghana Code Club, Ernestina Edem Appiah, said a practical curriculum beginning with digital literacy and computational thinking, artificial intelligence, coding, robotics and electronics will be deployed, targeting how to train the pupils in creating with technology.

“The children will learn to build programs and animations using tools such as Scratch; they will explore critical computing with tools such as micro: bit. They will learn the foundations of robotics, and gradually be introduced to AI, including how AI works, how it can be used responsibly, and how they can use emerging texts to create solutions to problems within their own communities”, she said.

“We strongly believe that coding begins in their minds. So even before a child becomes confident with her computer, we tell them how to think logically and identify patterns. Break problems into smaller parts, experiment, make mistakes, and try again. That is a kind of learning we want the centre to be present”, she added.

BECE performance

The Member of Parliament for Agotime Ziope, Charles Agvbeve, lauded the initiative, underscoring the need for communities to champion self-help projects, helping the government to develop the country.

He expressed optimism about performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would improve as the “Agotime Ziope District scored first in 2025”, urging pupils of the final year students of the Ziope Basic School to score 1 in ICT in the 2026 BECE.

He advised that the ICT lab should be used as a learning centre for pupils from other schools in the enclave to enhance their training as well.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mawutor Agbavitor, was elated with the initiative, acknowledging their efforts to lead the way in developing their community.

He was enthused with their choice of enhancing ICT training of the pupils, as ”ICT is no longer a luxury but rather a necessity. The jobs of tomorrow, the knowledge of today, and the competition our children will face, all require digital skills.”

The community launched the 2027 edition of the Ngoryiza, hoping to raise funds to tackle other social needs of the community.

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