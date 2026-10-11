National

ECG announces power outage in parts of Tema, Central Region due to network fault, maintenance

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  11 October 2026 7:13pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a power outage affecting parts of the Tema Region due to a fault in its network, while several communities in the Central Region will experience a temporary interruption in electricity supply on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, to allow for planned maintenance works.

In a notice to customers, ECG’s Tema Region said the network fault had affected Comm. 17, Timber Market, Resolve Hospital, Bakeshop, Marina Mall at Spintex, Baatsonaa and surrounding areas.

The company said its engineers were working to resolve the fault and restore electricity supply to the affected communities.

ECG apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the unplanned outage and assured them that efforts were underway to address the problem.

The company did not specify when power supply would be fully restored to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, ECG has scheduled planned maintenance works for Tuesday, October 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., which will result in a temporary power outage in several communities, mainly in the Central Region.

The affected areas include Komenda, Kissi, Ayensudo, Ampenyi, Elmina, Eguafo, Aburansa, Besease, Ebu Krom, Agona Town, Breman, Iture, Duakro, Amamuma, and surrounding communities, as well as several other towns and settlements listed in the company’s notice.

The company said the maintenance exercise forms part of efforts to improve service delivery and apologised in advance for the inconvenience customers may experience.

ECG has urged affected customers to take note of the scheduled outage and make the necessary preparations ahead of the exercise.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group