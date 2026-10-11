ECG announces power outage in parts of Tema, Central Region due to network fault, maintenance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a power outage affecting parts of the Tema Region due to a fault in its network, while several communities in the Central Region will experience a temporary interruption in electricity supply on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, to allow for planned maintenance works.
In a notice to customers, ECG’s Tema Region said the network fault had affected Comm. 17, Timber Market, Resolve Hospital, Bakeshop, Marina Mall at Spintex, Baatsonaa and surrounding areas.
The company said its engineers were working to resolve the fault and restore electricity supply to the affected communities.
ECG apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the unplanned outage and assured them that efforts were underway to address the problem.
The company did not specify when power supply would be fully restored to the affected areas.
Meanwhile, ECG has scheduled planned maintenance works for Tuesday, October 13, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., which will result in a temporary power outage in several communities, mainly in the Central Region.
The affected areas include Komenda, Kissi, Ayensudo, Ampenyi, Elmina, Eguafo, Aburansa, Besease, Ebu Krom, Agona Town, Breman, Iture, Duakro, Amamuma, and surrounding communities, as well as several other towns and settlements listed in the company’s notice.
The company said the maintenance exercise forms part of efforts to improve service delivery and apologised in advance for the inconvenience customers may experience.
ECG has urged affected customers to take note of the scheduled outage and make the necessary preparations ahead of the exercise.
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